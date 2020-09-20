Kansas City-Milwaukee Runs

Recommended Video:

Brewers third. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging. Luis Urias walks. Jacob Nottingham walks. Luis Urias to second. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jacob Nottingham out at second. Luis Urias scores. Throwing error by Nicky Lopez. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Royals 0.

Brewers eighth. Orlando Arcia singles to left field. Luis Urias called out on strikes. Jacob Nottingham doubles to deep right center field. Orlando Arcia scores. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Franco to Hunter Dozier. Christian Yelich is intentionally walked. Ryan Braun homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Jacob Nottingham scores. Jedd Gyorko strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Royals 0.