FG FT Reb
KANSAS ST. (2-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ray 14 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 2 0
Carr 28 2-7 4-5 1-4 1 2 8
Ebert 29 2-4 0-0 0-4 1 2 5
Goodson 22 1-5 0-0 2-2 0 1 3
Ranke 24 3-10 2-3 1-3 0 1 9
Macke 18 2-5 1-2 0-5 1 3 7
Goodrich 28 1-3 4-6 0-3 6 2 6
Simmons 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 3 1 0
Lauterbach 26 3-7 3-8 2-12 0 2 9
Pippin 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-41 14-24 8-40 12 16 47

Percentages: FG 34.146, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Macke 2-4, Ebert 1-3, Goodson 1-2, Ranke 1-7, Lauterbach 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Lauterbach 6, Ray 2)

Turnovers: 19 (Goodson 5, Lauterbach 4, Carr 2, Ebert 2, Goodrich 2, Ray 1, Ranke 1, Macke 1, Simmons 1)

Steals: 4 (Ebert 2, Ranke 1, Goodrich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CENT. ARKANSAS (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cody 16 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Ibeh 29 4-15 5-6 5-10 0 5 13
Briana Trigg 26 0-2 1-2 1-5 1 3 1
Mapusua 13 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Walker 34 0-6 0-0 0-3 4 2 0
Crawford 18 3-8 4-6 2-3 0 2 10
Ayanna Trigg 6 1-4 0-2 1-2 0 1 2
Langhi 22 0-6 2-2 3-6 1 4 2
Dominguez 17 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
Hudspeth 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Outlaw 11 0-5 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Balogun 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Conway 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 10-57 12-18 17-37 7 22 33

Percentages: FG 17.544, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Dominguez 1-1, Mapusua 0-2, Walker 0-2, Langhi 0-1, Hudspeth 0-1, Outlaw 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Crawford 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Walker 3, Cody 2, Mapusua 2, Crawford 2, Team 2, Ibeh 1, Trigg 1, Outlaw 1)

Steals: 5 (Ibeh 2, Walker 1, Trigg 1, Hudspeth 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kansas St. 11 7 13 16 47
Cent. Arkansas 5 7 17 4 33

A_100

Officials_Randy Robertson, Marcus Barnett, Timothy Hackett