Kauffman outduels Garcia, Michigan tops UCLA 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl Kauffman threw a complete game four-hitter, outdueling UCLA's Ryan Garcia and helping Michigan beat the Bruins 3-2 Friday night in the opening game of the Los Angeles super regional.

Kauffman (10-6), a junior right-hander who was selected No. 77 overall in the Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies on Monday, allowed one hit and one walk through eight innings before holding off a late UCLA rally in the bottom of the ninth.

The Wolverines (45-19), making their first super regional appearance since 2007, are one win away from returning to the College World Series for the first time since 1984. Michigan, which also beat the Bruins on March 8, is one of just nine teams to beat UCLA this season and the only team to beat the Bruins twice.

Jesse Franklin, after falling into a 0-2 hole, hit a two-out, two-RBI single to right field to open the scoring in the third inning. Jordan Nwogu's sacrifice fly, which scored Ako Thomas in the eighth, gave the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.

Pinch-hitter Jarron Silva led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and UCLA (51-10) sandwiched a pair of infield singles around a fly out to load the bases. Michael Toglia, the No. 23 overall pick in the MLB draft, singled home Silva and Garrett Mitchell before Kauffmann got Jake Pries to pop out and then struck out Jack Stronach to end it.

Garcia (10-1), one of UCLA's program-record 13 players to be selected in this week's draft, allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits with eight strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.