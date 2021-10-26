Kennard has 23, Clips rout Trail Blazers 116-86 for 1st win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 26, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 23 points, tying his career high with six 3-pointers, and Los Angeles ran away early to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-86 for the Clippers' first win of the season on Monday night.
Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 16 points to help the Clippers avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010-11, when coach Vinny Del Negro was in his first season.