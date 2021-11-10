Kevin Durant, James Harden lead Nets past Magic, 123-90

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn win for the sixth time in seven games. Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help. The two stars sat out the fourth quarter, with the Nets up 94-75 after three.