Key hole in third round of Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The key hole in the third round of the Masters:
HOLE: 15
YARDAGE: 530
PAR: 5
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.523
RANK: 17th
KEY FACT: Leader Francesco Molinari made the last of his four straight birdies to get to 13 under, giving him a two-shot lead going into Sunday. Brooks Koepka made eagle to get back in contention, while Tiger Woods and Tony Finau had birdies.
