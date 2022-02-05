Kilde, 2 others get a 3rd run ahead of Olympic downhill DANIELLA MATAR, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2022
1 of8 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, of Norway throws up a cloud of snow as he makes a turn during men's downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. The final men's downhill training was cancelled due to high winds. Alessandro Trovati/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Christof Innerhofer, of Italy makes a turn during men's downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Alessandro Trovati/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, of Norway, looks up as he stands in the finish area after completing a men's downhill training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. The final men's downhill training was cancelled due to high winds. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Christof Innerhofer, of Italy in action during men's downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Coaches speak on the side of the course after the final men's downhill training was cancelled due to high winds at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Alessandro Trovati/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic downhill favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was one of only three skiers to get a third run on the course after the final training session for the men's race at the Beijing Games was halted on Saturday.
Kilde, two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer and Christof Innerhofer completed their runs before organizers stopped the third training session because of high winds.
Written By
DANIELLA MATAR