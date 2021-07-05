Kim pitches Cardinals past Giants, St. Louis gets to Gausman JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 9:43 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco's three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3 on Monday.
Kim (3-5) allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.