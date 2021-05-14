Kirill the thrill: Russian rookie Kaprizov big boost to Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wary of all kinds of pressure on Kirill Kaprizov and resolute in their team-first culture, the Minnesota Wild tried to keep a lid on the fanfare enveloping his arrival in the NHL.
“I was nervous about the incredible expectations, because our fan base has waited five years for this kid, and he's had such success,” said general manager Bill Guerin, nodding to Kaprizov's game-winner that gave Russia the 2018 Olympic gold medal and back-to-back seasons leading the Kontinental Hockey League in goals.