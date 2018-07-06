Kirk shoots 10-under 62 for 1st round lead at LPGA Classic

















ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Defending champion Katherine Kirk shot a 10-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Thursday.

Kirk wasted no time in picking up from where she left off last year. Starting on the back nine, Kirk opened with three consecutive birdies and ended her day with a perfect wedge into the par-5 ninth for a tap-in birdie.

Sei Young Kim was a stroke behind at 63, and Brittany Marchand and Megan Khang were tied at 64. Emma Talley, who made nine birdies in a stretch of 10 holes, was one of seven players at 7 under. Ten more players shot 66.

Sung Hyun Park, who won her second career major in a three-person playoff at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, started with a bogey and never got rolling with a 2-over 74.