Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
Rose scored 23 points. He had the assist on Reggie Bullock's 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked a last shot by the Pelicans that would've won it and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.