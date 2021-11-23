Knicks recover to beat Lakers team missing suspended James BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 10:37 p.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) vie for a rebound as Knicks' RJ Barrett (9) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. Jim McIsaac/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks in front of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. Jim McIsaac/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) dunks as New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) and guard Evan Fournier (13) try to defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. Jim McIsaac/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after committing a foul late in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. Jim McIsaac/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) goes to the hoop for a reverse dunk against New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. Jim McIsaac/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. Jim McIsaac/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points, Immanuel Quickley had 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter after New York had blown a 25-point lead, and the Knicks beat a Los Angeles Lakers team missing suspended star LeBron James 106-100 on Tuesday night.
Julius Randle added 20 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks, but sat for eight minutes of the fourth quarter after picking up his fifth foul. Quickley made sure that didn't matter, hitting four 3-pointers in the period.