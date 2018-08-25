Knous, Streb share lead in Web.com Tour Finals opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jim Knous birdied the first five holes and shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Robert Streb in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Knous matched Streb at 12-under 201 on Ohio State University's Scarlett Course. Streb, the second-round leader, birdied the par-4 18th for a 68.

Joseph Bramlett (65) and Denny McCarthy (68) were two strokes back, and Seth Reeves (65), Curtis Luck (68) and Matt Jones (69) were 9 under.

The 31-year-old Streb, the 2015 McGladrey Classic winner for his lone PGA Tour title, was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings to drop into the four-tournament Finals. The 28-year-old Knous, a former Colorado School of Mines player, was 52nd on the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list

The series features the top 75 players — Bramlett was 27th, Luck 60th and Reeves 66th— from the Web.com regular-season money list; Nos. 126-200 — McCarthy was 149th, and Jones 151st — in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

The top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was tied for 22nd at 4 under after a 72. He was 159th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton also was 4 under after a 72. He was 59th on the Web.com money list, jumping from 107th last week with a third-place finish in Portland.

Sungjae Im, the Portland winner and Web.com regular-season money champion, was tied for 40th at 1 under after a 71.