Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74 Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 11:50 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night.
Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a steal and dunk for a 76-66 lead with four minutes remaining. He had 17 points in the first half, already matching his previous career best. Iowa took the lead for good with nine minutes left after Tony Perkins scored six straight points.