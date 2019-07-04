Kristen Dowling hired as women's hoops coach at Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kristen Dowling has been hired as women's basketball coach at Pepperdine, returning for her third stint at the school.

Dowling spent the last seven years coaching Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, where she had a record of 147-46, including six straight 20-win seasons and four appearances in the NCAA Tournament from 2014-17.

She was a graduate assistant and academic adviser at Pepperdine from 2006-08. She returned as an assistant coach from 2010-12. She earned a master's degree at the school in 2007.

Dowling takes over from former WNBA player Delisha Milton-Jones, who left last month to become an assistant at Syracuse. The Waves were 22-12 last season and reached the round of 16 in the Women's NIT.

___

