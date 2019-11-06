Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago over UC Davis 82-48

CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig recorded 15 points and 11 assists to lift Loyola of Chicago to an 82-48 win over UC Davis in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Tate Hall had 14 points and nine rebounds for Loyola of Chicago. Lucas Williamson added 13 points and Marquise Kennedy scored 11 for the Ramblers.

Matt Neufeld had 15 points for the Aggies. Caleb Fuller added six rebounds.

Loyola of Chicago matches up against Furman on the road on Friday. UC Davis takes on William Jessup at home on Thursday.

