Kunkel scores 25 to boost No. 22 Xavier by Butler MARK AMBROGI, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 11:07 p.m.
1 of12 Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives against Butler guard Aaron Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Xavier guard Nate Johnson (10) blocks a shot by Butler guard Jair Bolden (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Xavier guard Adam Kunkel, left, knocks the ball away from Butler guard Simas Lukosius (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Butler coach LaVall Jordan watches the team play Xavier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Butler forward Christian David warms up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Xavier forward Zach Freemantle warms up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Xavier guard Nate Johnson (10) defends against Butler guard Jayden Taylor (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Xavier coach Travis Steele reacts to a call by the officials during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Kunkel scored 25 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Xavier past Butler 87-72 on Friday night.
Kunkel sank 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 3-point shots for the Musketeers (12-2, 2-1 Big East). Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points — including 9 of 9 free throws — seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier.