Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal lead Wizards over Hornets 124-121

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121 on Monday night.

Charlotte (19-19), which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points. Terry Rozier scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

The Hornets took a 113-111 lead on Rozier’s layup with 1:53 to play.

Kuzma’ hit a 3-ponter with 1:10 remaining to give Washington a 114-113 lead. Beal added two free throws with 39 seconds left to put the Wizards up 116-113. Beal and Kuzma each added two free throws to secure the win.

Beal again started at point guard as four others were in the NBA's health and safety protocols. He had eight assists and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Hornets: C Vernon Carey Jr., F Scottie Lewis and F PJ Washington are in the health and safety protocols. …Coach James Borrego was assessed a technical in the first quarter. … Rozier scored 13 points in the final 2:41.

Wizards: F Davis Bertans returned after missing two games with a non-COVID illness. He scored 14 points. … G Tremont Waters, who signed a 10-day contract on Jan. 1, is in the health and safety protocols. … C Thomas Bryant, who hasn’t played this season after undergoing knee surgery a year ago, is out of health and safety protocols, as is G Raul Neto. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. hopes Neto will be available on Wednesday. … Unseld said that F Rui Hachimura, who hasn’t played this season but was nearing his return before entering health and safety protocols, won’t be set back much by his enforced absence. “I don’t think it will be prolonged," Unseld said.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Wizards: Host Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

