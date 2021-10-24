Kyle Larson wins on 17th anniversary of Hendrick plane crash JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 8:27 p.m.
1 of14 Kyle Larson reacts in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Kyle Larson (5) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Kyle Larson celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Kyle Larson (5) does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Fans watch from the grandstand as race cars cross the start/finish line at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Kyle Larson celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Kyle Larson (5) heads toward Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Kyle Larson (5) and Tyler Reddick (8) lead a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Kyle Larson (5) leads Kurt Busch (1), William Byron (24) and Kevin Harvick (4) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson has only heard stories about the late Ricky Hendrick, the son of his team owner who was killed 17 years ago in a plane crash on the way to a NASCAR race.
The anniversary is a difficult day for Rick and Linda Hendrick, neither of whom made the trip Sunday to the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Rick Hendrick instead texted Larson before the race and told his driver what a win would mean to the Hendrick Motorsports organization.