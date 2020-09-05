L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 5 13 4 Totals 35 6 7 6 Springer cf 5 1 2 0 Simmons ss 5 1 2 1 Reddick rf 6 0 1 1 Trout cf 3 2 2 2 Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 Straw pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 0 Ward rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Tucker lf 5 0 2 2 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 2 Correa ss 5 0 2 1 Barreto lf 4 0 0 0 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Adell rf 1 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 5 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 Briceño c 3 0 0 0 Stubbs pr-c 0 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0

Houston 000 200 003 00 — 5 Los Angeles 301 001 000 01 — 6

E_Briceño (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (12), Correa (7), Tucker 2 (8), Díaz (1), Springer (5). HR_Trout (14), Walsh (1). SB_Straw (6). SF_Walsh (1). S_Rengifo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. 0 2 3 3 3 0 Garcia 4 1-3 1 1 1 3 2 Pérez 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 Scrubb 2 1-3 0 0 0 3 3 Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 Raley L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1

Los Angeles Bundy 7 6 2 2 1 8 Mayers H,4 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 Bard H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Buttrey H,2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Andriese W,2-2 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

McCullers Jr. pitched to 5 batters in the 1st.

HBP_Bundy (Toro), Raley (Simmons). WP_Scrubb.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_4:27.