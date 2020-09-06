L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Recommended Video:

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 7 8 7 Totals 29 6 6 6 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 3 Upton lf 3 2 1 0 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Trout dh 2 2 1 0 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 3 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 1 2 3 Tucker lf 3 1 1 0 Adell cf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 Ward rf 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 3 Barreto ss 3 0 0 1 Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 0 Briceño c 2 0 1 0 Stubbs c 2 0 0 0 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Toro ph 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 220 3 — 7 Houston 130 020 0 — 6

E_Upton (2), Adell (3), Barreto (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 2. 2B_Trout (6). HR_Rendon (7), Springer 2 (7), Reddick (3). SB_Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Peters 1 2-3 3 4 3 0 2 Bedrosian 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Barnes 1 2 2 2 0 0 Ramirez W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Buttrey S,5-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Urquidy 3 2-3 4 2 2 3 2 Peacock 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 Castellanos L,0-1 BS,0-1 2 2 3 3 1 4

HBP_Peacock (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:44.