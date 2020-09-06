https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-9-Houston-5-15547137.php
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5
|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|a-Gurriel ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Adell cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stassi c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Díaz 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Toro 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ward rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-Bemboom pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|210
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|013
|001
|04x
|—
|9
E_Mayers (1). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Toro (2), Mayfield (1), Adell (3). 3B_Ward (2). HR_Tucker (8), Díaz (2), Correa (4), Rendon (8). SB_Barreto (1). SF_Walsh (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez, L, 3-3
|7
|11
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Devenski
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Raley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Barria
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Quijada, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peña, BS, 1-4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buttrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Peña pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Valdez (Barreto). WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:28.
