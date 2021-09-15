L.A. Angels-Chicago White Sox Runs

Angels third. Juan Lagares grounds out to shallow infield, Dallas Keuchel to Jose Abreu. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow center field. David Fletcher walks. Luis Rengifo to second. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu. David Fletcher to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Phil Gosselin singles to shallow left field. David Fletcher to third. Luis Rengifo scores. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow right field, Cesar Hernandez to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, White sox 0.