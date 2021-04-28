L.A. Angels-Texas Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher singles. Shohei Ohtani pops out to shallow left field to Brock Holt. Mike Trout singles to shallow center field. David Fletcher to second. Jared Walsh walks. Mike Trout to second. David Fletcher to third. Anthony Rendon singles to deep right field. Jared Walsh to second. Mike Trout scores. David Fletcher scores. Jose Rojas pops out to shallow center field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Rendon scores. Jared Walsh scores. Scott Schebler strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Rangers 0.