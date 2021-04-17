Skip to main content
Sports

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6

Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 48 11 12 9 Totals 46 6 12 5
Betts rf 6 2 1 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 5 1 1 2 Tatis Jr. ss 6 1 1 1
Turner 3b 6 2 3 1 Cronenworth 2b-p 6 0 1 0
Smith c 3 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 3 2 0
Muncy 1b 5 2 1 0 Hosmer 1b 6 0 2 1
Taylor cf 6 2 1 1 Myers rf 6 1 2 0
McKinstry 2b 6 0 3 2 Profar lf-2b 4 0 1 2
Raley lf 6 1 2 2 Campusano c 4 0 1 1
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Mateo ph 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
González p 0 0 0 0 Musgrove lf 1 0 0 0
Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Altavilla p 0 0 0 0
Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Price p 0 0 0 1 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 1 1 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 013 011 005 11
San Diego 010 010 121 000 6

E_Betts (1), Buehler (1), McKinstry (1), Hosmer (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (7). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 15. 2B_McKinstry (5), Profar (2). HR_Raley (1), Seager (2), Tatis Jr. (2). SB_Machado 2 (2), Kim (1). SF_Price (1). S_Profar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 6 7 2 2 1 4
Treinen H,5 2-3 1 1 0 1 0
González H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel BS,2-3 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Jansen 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 2
Price W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
San Diego
Cronenworth 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Weathers 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Altavilla BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kela BS,0-1 1 2 3 1 1 2
Pagán 1 0 0 0 1 1
Adams 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Pomeranz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon 2 2 1 1 0 1
Hill L,0-2 1 1-3 4 5 3 0 1

HBP_Adams (Smith), Santana (Mateo). WP_Jansen, Kela.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:57. A_15,250 (40,209).