L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ríos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000
|1
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|2
|—
|3
E_Guerra (1), Betts (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Peralta (6), Seager (9). HR_Walker (5), Betts (12). S_Taylor (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gallen
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Crichton, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerra, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ferguson
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
Gallen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Jansen (Marte). WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:11.
