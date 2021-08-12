Skip to main content
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 12 6 Totals 34 2 7 2
T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 2 0
Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 0 0 0 0
Smith c 2 1 1 0 Knapp ph-c 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 2 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0
Taylor 3b 4 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 5 2 2 4 Bohm 1b 3 1 0 0
Pollock lf 5 0 3 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Beaty rf 3 1 2 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 1 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0
Uceta p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 2
Price p 2 0 1 1 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Moniak ph 1 0 0 0
McKinney ph-rf 3 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Gibson p 2 0 1 0
Miller 1b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 300 302 8
Philadelphia 000 200 000 2

E_T.Turner (1), Bohm (16). DP_Los Angeles 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Price (1), Gregorius (9). HR_Bellinger 2 (9). SB_Pollock (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Price 4 5 2 2 1 1
Bickford 1 1 0 0 1 1
Graterol W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3
Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3
Gibson L,2-1 4 1-3 6 6 3 3 3
Bradley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Llovera 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_Gibson (Muncy). WP_Brogdon, Llovera.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:50. A_32,186 (42,792).