Dodgers fourth. Cody Bellinger singles to right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Garrett Cooper. Will Smith singles to left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Chris Taylor singles to right field. Will Smith to second. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Tony Gonsolin singles to shallow infield. Chris Taylor to second. Will Smith to third. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging.

1 run, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Dodgers 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins sixth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Starling Marte singles to shallow center field. Garrett Cooper strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar reaches on error. Starling Marte scores. Fielding error by Gavin Lux. Miguel Rojas doubles to right center field. Jesus Aguilar to third. Jesus Sanchez is intentionally walked. Jorge Alfaro lines out to second base to Chris Taylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Dodgers 1, Marlins 1.

Marlins tenth. Garrett Cooper strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Albert Pujols. Throwing error by William Smith. Starling Marte scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Dodgers 1.