L.A. Dodgers wins series 4-2

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 6 203 32 51 11 0 12 31 25 61 .251 Seager ss 6 20 7 8 0 0 2 5 6 4 .400 Pederson lf-ph 6 10 2 4 0 0 1 3 2 2 .400 Turner 3b 6 25 5 8 4 0 2 2 1 8 .320 Muncy 1b 6 22 3 7 1 0 1 6 5 4 .318 Betts rf 6 26 5 7 2 0 2 3 2 7 .269 Taylor 2b-cf-lf 6 23 2 5 1 0 1 3 1 11 .217 Hernández 2b-ph 6 10 1 2 1 0 0 2 1 3 .200 Smith dh-c 6 24 3 4 1 0 1 2 2 10 .167 Pollock dh-cf-lf 3 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Barnes c-ph 5 13 2 2 0 0 1 2 2 3 .154 Bellinger dh-cf 6 22 2 3 0 0 1 3 2 6 .136 Ríos dh-3b-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Tampa Bay

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 6 194 22 42 6 1 9 21 16 70 .216 Phillips lf-rf-pr 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1.000 Kiermaier cf 6 19 4 7 1 0 2 3 1 6 .368 Arozarena dh-lf 6 22 5 8 0 0 3 4 4 4 .364 Díaz dh-1b-3b-ph 5 12 1 4 0 1 0 1 2 3 .333 Brosseau 1b-3b-ph 5 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 .333 Margot lf-rf 6 19 3 6 1 0 0 0 2 9 .316 Meadows dh-lf-rf-ph 6 16 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 6 .188 Adames ss 6 21 0 3 2 0 0 1 0 8 .143 Renfroe dh-1b-rf-ph-pr 5 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 2 .125 Lowe 2b 6 24 3 3 0 0 3 6 1 10 .125 Wendle 3b-ss-pr 6 18 1 2 2 0 0 3 0 5 .111 Choi 1b-ph 6 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 .111 Zunino c 6 16 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 .063 Tsutsugo ph 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

PITCHING SUMMARY

Los Angeles

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Graterol 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kolarek 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 McGee 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wood 2 0 4 2 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Buehler 1 0 6 3 1 1 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 1.50 Kershaw 2 0 11 2-3 7 3 3 3 14 0 0 2 0 0 2.31 González 4 0 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 0 1 1 0 0 2.45 Urías 2 0 7 4 2 2 1 13 0 1 0 0 1 2.57 Kelly 2 0 2 2 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Báez 3 0 3 1-3 3 2 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 Gonsolin 2 0 3 4 2 2 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 6.00 Treinen 3 0 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 6.75 Floro 3 0 2 2 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 May 2 0 3 5 3 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Jansen 2 0 1 2-3 3 3 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 10.80

Tampa Bay

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era McClanahan 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sherriff 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Thompson 3 0 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss 3 0 3 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 2.70 Snell 2 0 10 4 3 3 4 18 0 0 0 0 0 2.70 Castillo 3 0 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 3.38 Yarbrough 3 0 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 Fairbanks 3 0 4 6 3 3 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 6.75 Fleming 1 0 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.75 Loup 4 0 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 7.71 Anderson 3 0 3 5 3 3 1 3 0 1 1 1 0 9.00 Glasnow 2 0 9 1-3 9 10 10 9 15 0 4 0 2 0 9.64 Morton 1 0 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 6 1 0 0 1 0 10.38

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles 413 487 230 — 32 Tampa Bay 202 354 303 — 22

E_Taylor 2, Smith, Muncy. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 87, Tampa Bay 66. 2B_Turner 4, Muncy, Betts 2, Taylor, Hernández, Smith, Pollock, Kiermaier, Margot, Adames 2, Wendle 2. 3B_Díaz. HR_Seager 2, Pederson, Turner 2, Muncy, Betts 2, Taylor, Smith, Barnes, Bellinger, Kiermaier 2, Arozarena 3, Renfroe, Lowe 3. RBIs_Seager 5, Pederson 3, Turner 2, Muncy 6, Betts 3, Taylor 3, Hernández 2, Smith 2, Barnes 2, Bellinger 3, Phillips, Kiermaier 3, Arozarena 4, Díaz, Brosseau, Adames, Renfroe, Lowe 6, Wendle 3. SB_Seager, Betts 4, Margot 2. CS_Barnes, Arozarena, Margot, Adames. SF_Wendle. S_Urías, Treinen, Castillo.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Jerry Meals. (Game 2) Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Bill Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Laz Diaz. (Game 4) Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Todd Tichenor. (Game 5) Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Chris Guccione; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 6) Home, Jerry Meals; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Marvin Hudson; Left, Chris Guccione.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:24.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 3:40.

T_Game 3 at Tampa Bay, 3:14.

T_Game 4 at Tampa Bay, 4:10.

T_Game 5 at Tampa Bay, 3:30.

T_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 3:28.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 11388.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 11472.

A_Game 3 at Tampa Bay, 11447.

A_Game 4 at Tampa Bay, 11441.

A_Game 5 at Tampa Bay, 11437.

A_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 11437.