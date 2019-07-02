LA Marathon disqualifies senior runner for alleged cheating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Marathon has disqualified 70-year-old runner Frank Meza, saying video shows he left the course during his record-setting performance in March.

The Los Angeles Times reports Meza has repeatedly denied cheating. He said again Monday that he did not cut the course.

Some in the running community have questioned his finish in 2 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds — the fastest ever for a man his age.

Officials with Conqur Endurance Group, which operates the marathon, reviewed race video and security footage from the 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

Officials say the footage shows Meza, a retired physician, stepping off the course and re-entering at another point.

They also say his time during one stretch was so fast as to be "impossible."

