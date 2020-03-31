LA Rams re-sign defensive back Donte Deayon

Recommended Video:

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive back Donte Deayon to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Deayon appeared in three games last season for Los Angeles after he was signed from the practice squad to the active roster in November. He will have a chance to play an increased role in the upcoming season for the Rams, who didn't re-sign top nickel back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Deayon spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2016. He appeared in eight games and made 19 tackles for the Giants before they waived him in October 2018.

Deayon then spent parts of the past two seasons on the Rams' practice squad.

He was born and raised in Rialto, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL