LAFC trades No. 1 pick Moutinho to Orlando for El-Munir

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has traded former No. 1 draft pick Joao Moutinho to Orlando SC for Libyan defender Mohamed El-Munir.

LAFC announced the deal Tuesday.

El-Munir appeared in 26 games for Orlando in his first MLS season, recording two assists. He has Europa League experience from his time with Dinamo Minsk.

The 20-year-old Moutinho appeared in only 14 games for expansion LAFC, scoring one goal. The Portuguese prospect was the top pick in last year's SuperDraft out of the University of Akron.

