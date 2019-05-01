LEADING OFF: Pollock ponders surgery, Gonzales starts fast

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Cole Hamels during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Chicago. Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Cole Hamels during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: Paul Beaty, AP Photo: Paul Beaty, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close LEADING OFF: Pollock ponders surgery, Gonzales starts fast 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

POLLOCK'S PROBLEM

The Los Angeles Dodgers say center fielder A.J. Pollock might need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. The NL champions put the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner on the injured list before Tuesday night's game in San Francisco.

The 31-year-old Pollock signed a $55 million, four-year contract with the Dodgers in the offseason. He is hitting .223 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games.

SHARP START

Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales is 5-0 with a 2.80 ERA after seven starts. In his last outing, he threw seven shutout innings and struck out nine without a walk to beat Texas.

Gonzales and Seattle will host Jon Lester (1-1, 2.37) and the Chicago Cubs.

CHECK THEM

Robinson Canó has missed two straight starts for the Mets because of a swollen left hand. The All-Star second baseman was hit by a pitch from Milwaukee's Gio Gonzalez on Sunday. ... Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli exited Tuesday night's game at Texas after being hit on his left wrist by a pitch. He initially stayed in after being struck by Adrian Sampson, but left a batter later.

DOUBLING UP

A pair of doubleheaders dot the schedule after rainouts in Kansas City and Chicago. Both twinbills are of the traditional variety — no splits now.

Tampa Bay, with the best record in the majors, will play two against the Royals beginning shortly after noon at Kauffman Stadium.

Before Tuesday's washout, the Rays had planned to send AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the mound in his second start since hurting his toe in a freak accident at home.

The Orioles and White Sox will begin their long day a few hours later. Chicago has won four in a row and Baltimore has lost four straight.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports