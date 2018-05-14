LEADING OFF: Reds seek out of NL cellar, Manaea vs Red Sox









A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

RED HOT, BUT STILL LAST

Cincinnati is the hottest team in baseball, taking a six-game winning streak into a series at San Francisco, and another win would finally get them out of the NL cellar. The Reds (14-27) still have the league's worst winning percentage, but they would pass idle Miami by beating the Giants. They have more work to do in the NL Central, though. Cincinnati trails the fourth-place Cubs by nine games, even after sweeping the Dodgers over four games this weekend.

YOU AGAIN

Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea faces the Red Sox at Fenway Park about three weeks after no-hitting Boston at home. Manaea (4-4, 2.11 ERA) has been on a bit of a slide since, losing his past two starts while allowing four runs in each game. Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello (5-0, 2.79) can match Corey Kluber and Luis Severino for the AL wins lead a start after allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings at Yankee Stadium.

ROBBED OF ROBINSON

Seattle heads to Minnesota to make up a postponed game from April 8, and they'll do it without Robinson Cano. The star second baseman left Sunday's game with a fracture in his right hand after being hit by a pitch. He's scheduled to see a specialist Tuesday, when he'll find out if surgery will be required. Either way, Cano is likely to miss significant time because the hand is "broken bad," he said.

YO ADRIAN

The Rangers expect to get a clearer diagnosis regarding Adrian Beltre's injured left hamstring. Beltre had been off the disabled list only a few days before aggravating his strained hamstring Sunday fielding a slow chopper at third base. He previously missed 12 games with the injury.

WAIN-OH NO

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright may go back on the disabled list after aggravating an elbow injury. Wainwright has already done one DL stint for the elbow, but he said after a rough start Sunday against San Diego he needs "to pause and get it right." The 36-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season, walking 14 over 18 innings.

GETTING LOOSE

Madison Bumgarner is expected to throw off a mound Monday as he works his way back from a broken left hand. If his rehab goes well, he could be ready when he is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list on May 25.

