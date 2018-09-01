LEADING OFF: Shaved McCutchen joins Yanks, Donaldson moves

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

CLEAN-CUT CUTCH

Andrew McCutchen is expected to join the Yankees when they host Detroit, a day after being acquired from San Francisco. The 2013 NL MVP will take over right field duties with slugger Aaron Judge still recovering from a broken right wrist. McCutchen was one of the game's most recognizable faces in his younger days with Pittsburgh because of his shoulder-length dreadlocks and well-crafted beard, but old friend and current Yankee infielder Neil Walker informed him Friday the beard had to go — New York has a longstanding policy banning facial hair.

"Just gonna take me a sec to get used to my freshly shaved face," McCutchen joked on Twitter.

WELCOME

Josh Donaldson, Ryan Madson and David Freese were part of the 10 trades that contenders made on the final day they could acquire players and still have them eligible for postseason rosters.

The Brewers were busy Friday, getting starter Gio Gonzalez, outfielder Curtis Granderson and reliever Xavier Cedeno. Milwaukee last reached the playoffs seven years ago has been active since the All-Star break, adding infielders Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop in July.

HE'S BACK

Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna is ready to come off the disabled list. He's been out with right shoulder inflammation, and manager Mike Shildt said Ozuna will see limited action for the near future. ... Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is set to be activated off the DL — he hasn't played since July 23 because of a groin injury. The 2017 All-Star is hitting just .188 with 14 homers in 66 games this season.

WEST WRANGLING

Patrick Corbin (10-5, 3.15 ERA) pitches for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. He is 1-0 with a 0.98 ERA in three starts against Los Angeles this season. The Dodgers trail Arizona by one game and will start Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 2.39), who is 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA, 46 strikeouts and three walks since the All-Star break.

TEMPER, TEMPER

Managers A.J. Hinch, Ron Gardenhire and Aaron Boone will try to stick around a little longer after they all got ejected.

Boone made the most animated argument Friday, squatting behind home plate like a catcher and pretending to frame a pitch to illustrate his point in the Yankees' 7-5 win over Detroit. Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire was tossed soon after that, disputing a check-swing.

Hinch got the heave-ho when he became upset over a couple calls on Houston star Jose Altuve.