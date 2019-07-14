LEADING OFF: Stroman at Yankee Stadium, Red Sox get Cashner

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:

PINSTRIPE AUDITION?

All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman (5-9, 3.18 ERA) takes the mound for Toronto at Yankee Stadium. Last month, the Long Island native strongly hinted that he wouldn't mind a trade to the Yankees.

Stroman has been sidelined with a left pectoral cramp since June 29, but threw a bullpen session Friday and was cleared to return to the rotation against the AL East leaders.

TRADE TIME

The Boston Red Sox made the first significant trade since the All-Star break, getting pitcher Andrew Cashner from Baltimore. The 32-year-old righty was 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors.

The Red Sox got Cashner and nearly $1.78 million in cash to help with his salary for a pair of 17-year-old prospects.

This year's trade deadline is July 31 — no more swaps can be made after that to have a player eligible for the postseason.

ALL-STAR ACTION

AL All-Star teammates Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios pitch against each other when Cleveland hosts the AL Central-leading Twins.

Bieber became the MVP of the showcase at Progressive Field by striking out the side in his one inning Tuesday night. He's 8-3 with a 3.45 ERA for Cleveland.

Berrios (8-5, 3.00) struck out two in a scoreless inning while representing the Twins in the All-Star matchup.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Dodgers ace Hyun-Jin Ryu, who started the All-Star Game for the National League, faces Boston lefty David Price in the series finale at Fenway Park.

Ryu threw a scoreless inning against the AL on Tuesday night. Last October, he took the loss in Game 2 of the World Series when the Red Sox tagged the lefty for four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

CHECK HIM

Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is listed as day to day because of nerve inflammation in his right elbow. The problem potentially stemmed from a massage he had over the All-Star break.

A possible trade target, Giles missed 10 days in June with a mild case of elbow inflammation. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said this new case was unrelated to his previous trouble.

Daniel Hudson closed in Giles' place Saturday at Yankee Stadium, holding on in the ninth inning for a 2-1 win.

RUNS, PLEASE

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (4-7, 3.27 ERA) has thrown seven consecutive quality starts, going just 1-2 with a 2.68 ERA during that span. The NL Cy Young Award winner was hurt by a lack of run support last year in going 10-9 despite a 1.70 ERA. DeGrom is set to pitch at Marlins Park.

KEEP TRYING

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (0-6, 6.29) again aims for his first win when he faces Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. The 33-year-old has made 10 starts this season, which was interrupted by a stint on the injured list because of elbow trouble.

