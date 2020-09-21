LHP Cole Hamels done for year after just 1 start for Braves

Recommended Video:

ATLANTA (AP) — After making just one start for the Atlanta Braves, Cole Hamels went back on the 10-day injured list Monday and is done for the season.

Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he just didn't feel like he could get anything on the ball. He was scheduled to make his second start Tuesday after struggling throughout the year to overcome shoulder and triceps issues.

“Cole knows himself and his body,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “You trust the player at that point when he says he can't go.”

The Braves began Monday with a three-game lead in the NL East .and primed for their third straight division title.

Even with that success, Atlanta has struggled throughout the shortened 60-game series to put together a consistent rotation beyond Cy Young contender Max Fried and rookie Ian Anderson.

Expected ace Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending injury, former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz was demoted after just one start, and Sean Newcomb also was sent to the alternate training site after getting hammered in his four starts.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels heads to the dugout after being pulled from the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Baltimore. less Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels heads to the dugout after being pulled from the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close LHP Cole Hamels done for year after just 1 start for Braves 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The Braves were hoping Hamels, who signed an $18 million, one-year contract last fall, would return in time to provide a boost for the playoffs. He was scheduled to start the final game of the regular season Sunday, putting him position to join the postseason rotation behind Fried and Anderson.

Now, Hamels is done for the year, his Braves' career possibly ending after he made that one appearance last week in Baltimore. He went 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits, with two strikeouts and one walk in a loss to the Orioles.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports