LIPSCOMB 76, LAMAR 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIPSCOMB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Asadullah
|31
|7-11
|1-4
|0-5
|7
|4
|15
|Ferguson
|31
|6-14
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|15
|G.Jones
|30
|4-7
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|0
|12
|A.Jones
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Wolfe
|23
|2-6
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Hazen
|26
|1-3
|2-2
|0-8
|3
|3
|4
|Miller
|22
|4-6
|0-1
|0-2
|5
|2
|9
|Cary
|19
|5-5
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|13
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|6-17
|2-24
|23
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .556, FT .353.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (G.Jones 4-6, Cary 3-3, A.Jones 1-2, Ferguson 1-3, Miller 1-3, Hazen 0-1, Wolfe 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Asadullah 5, Ferguson 3, Hazen 3, Cary 2, G.Jones, Wolfe).
Steals: 6 (G.Jones 2, A.Jones, Asadullah, Hazen, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|2
|Sullivan
|36
|6-13
|8-8
|2-8
|1
|2
|20
|Bennett
|37
|5-9
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|2
|11
|Jefferson
|40
|3-7
|1-2
|0-2
|11
|3
|8
|Kopp
|36
|8-15
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|3
|24
|Muoka
|19
|4-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|8
|Nickerson
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Sohail
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|14-19
|7-32
|16
|16
|73
Percentages: FG .474, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kopp 4-7, Jefferson 1-3, Bennett 0-1, Nickerson 0-1, Sullivan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Muoka 3, Smith).
Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Bennett 3, Jefferson 2, Kopp 2, Sullivan 2, Muoka).
Steals: 5 (Jefferson 4, Kopp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lipscomb
|30
|46
|—
|76
|Lamar
|30
|43
|—
|73
A_100 (4,100).
