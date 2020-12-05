https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/LOYOLA-OF-CHICAGO-76-LEWIS-48-15778772.php
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 76, LEWIS 48
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LEWIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCombs
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Frericks
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|Stapleton
|31
|8-17
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|18
|T.Bell
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|7
|Williams
|33
|6-16
|5-9
|1-4
|3
|0
|19
|D.Bell
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Leonard
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Boucher
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Durkin
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Zrnic
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellinghaus
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Elutilo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-61
|6-10
|6-29
|8
|22
|48
Percentages: FG .311, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 2-3, T.Bell 1-2, Stapleton 1-3, D.Bell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Leonard).
Turnovers: 11 (T.Bell 3, Jackson 2, Stapleton 2, D.Bell, Durkin, Frericks, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Williams 2, D.Bell, Frericks, T.Bell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Uguak
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|2
|4
|Krutwig
|21
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|8
|Norris
|27
|3-3
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|9
|Williamson
|21
|3-4
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|Hall
|22
|6-10
|2-6
|0-2
|2
|0
|17
|Hebb
|20
|2-7
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Welch
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Kaifes
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|0
|9
|Clemons
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|Kennedy
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Wojcik
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|1
|Alcock
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|12-21
|5-36
|18
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .529, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Kaifes 3-5, Hall 3-6, Williamson 2-3, Norris 1-1, Welch 1-3, Alcock 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Hebb 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Krutwig 3, Wojcik).
Turnovers: 12 (Williamson 3, Clemons 2, Welch 2, Hall, Hebb, Krutwig, Uguak, Wojcik).
Steals: 3 (Hall, Kennedy, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lewis
|11
|37
|—
|48
|Loyola of Chicago
|39
|37
|—
|76
.
View Comments