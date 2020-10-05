Recommended Video:

1. Sei Young Kim, 68.789

2. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.381

3. Danielle Kang, 69.515

4. Nasa Hataoka, 69.519

5. Minjee Lee, 70.027

6. Inbee Park, 70.034

7. Nelly Korda, 70.059

8. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.167

9. Lexi Thompson, 70.32

10. Lydia Ko, 70.481

11. Jessica Korda, 70.652

12. Caroline Masson, 70.704

13. Celine Boutier, 70.737

14. Carlota Ciganda, 70.793

15. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 70.8