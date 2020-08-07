LSU adds Missouri, Vanderbilt in revamped SEC schedule

Defending Southeastern Conference and national champion LSU will host Missouri and visit Vanderbilt in its expanded Southeastern Conference schedule, while Alabama will visit Mizzou and host Kentucky in league play revised by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league on Friday released two additional cross-divisional opponents in a docket shortened to 10 conference-only games with play beginning on Sept. 26. That’s two weeks later than several schools were scheduled to start, with dates to be determined.

The SEC will play 10 games over 12 weeks under the new schedule and conclude with the championship game on Dec. 19 after an open week. The divisional format will remain.

One question with the new SEC schedule was whether some schools' schedules would become tougher or lighter with additional foes. Each school lost four non-league matchups that for some were a mix of marquee challenges and overmatched opponents.

LSU, looking to begin anew from a 15-0 championship season led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, had already lost an early non-conference matchup against visiting Texas from the Big 12. For the Tigers, who must navigate a tough West Division including Alabama each season, the road initially appears to be smoother with teams that finished at the SEC East bottom last year.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide gained a split of sorts against the Missouri Tigers but will face a Kentucky squad seeking its fifth consecutive bowl game and third win in a row. On the other hand, 'Bama is 37-2 all time against the Wildcats.

Florida's new lineup features a bit of both worlds. The Gators host an Arkansas squad that went 0-8 in SEC play last fall but travel to College Station, Texas, to meet an Aggies team coming off an 8-5 finish.

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta.

Finalizing the schedule wrapped up a busy Friday of coronavirus-related adjustments for the SEC .

Earlier Friday, the SEC announced its initial COVID-19 protocols for fall sports including football. Testing for football will typically come six days and three days before competition.

Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall. The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation.

