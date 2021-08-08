La Stella's hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwaukee JOE TOTORAITIS, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders.
Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris.