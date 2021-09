RUSTON, La. (AP) — Austin Kendall threw for a touchdowns and rushed for another, Greg Garner scored three times and Louisiana Tech edged Southeastern Louisiana 45-42 on Saturday night.

However, it took a fumble recovery by Cedric Woods in the final minute to secure the win. Southeast Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley ran for 16 yards on third-and-10 from his 19 but was stripped by Ezekiel Barnett, although the first down would have been nullified by a penalty.