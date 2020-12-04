La Tech plays for 1st time since Halloween, tops North Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Israel Tucker carried it 37 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and Louisiana Tech beat North Texas 42-31 on Thursday night in its first game since Halloween.

Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2 Conference USA) hadn't played since a 37-34 double-overtime victory over UAB on Oct. 31. The Bulldogs had games canceled or postponed against North Texas, Rice, Louisiana-Monroe and Florida International. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at TCU on Dec. 12.

Louisiana Tech secured its fifth straight victory at North Texas.

Luke Anthony passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech, which has losses against No. 22 BYU, Marshall and West-leading UTSA. Smoke Harris caught seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Maxwell added a receiving TD.

Jason Bean connected with Jaelon Darden on three touchdowns through the air for North Texas (3-5, 2-4). Bean, who was intercepted on the first possession of the game, threw for 231 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Darden caught eight passes for 135 yards, and Nic Smith rushed for 96 yards.

