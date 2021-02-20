Lafrenière scores 2nd of season, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière scored his second NHL goal, Artemi Panarin had two assists and the New York Rangers made the best of a new-look lineup, beating the Washington Capitals 4-1 Saturday for their second consecutive victory.
Lafrenière, the top pick in the 2020 draft, cashed in on his promotion to New York's top line by scoring for the first time in eight games. Panarin set up Lafrenière on the doorstep late in the second period, and his shot provided the rebound for Chris Kreider's power-play goal in the first.