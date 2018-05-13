Lagergren wins playoff in Sicily for 1st European Tour title

SCIACCA, Sicily (AP) — Joakim Lagergren of Sweden won his first European Tour title with a dramatic playoff victory over Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Sicilian Open on Sunday.

Lagergren birdied the first extra hole at Verdura Golf Club after he and overnight leader Lorenzo-Vera had finished tied on 16 under par.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole career," said the 26-year-old Lagergren. "I'm so relieved and I'm so happy at the moment, I can't describe it in words. I've just been fighting so hard to get to here, it's just awesome.

"When you're just missing out a few times you really want to get that first win ... This is a big step for me."

Lorenzo-Vera began the day with a two-shot lead but he could only card a final round 70 and recorded his second consecutive runners-up finish after losing out in the final of GolfSixes alongside Romain Wattel last week.

Lagergren made four birdies in his first nine holes to shoot 68 and finish level with the Frenchman.

Australia's Lucas Herbert matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 to finish a shot behind in third alongside England's Andy Sullivan.