Lakers' Ball has surgery on left knee, to be ready by camp

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The team said the procedure on Tuesday was successful and Ball is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp in September.

Ball averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 52 games as a rookie last season.

