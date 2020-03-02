Lakers' Davis, Caruso out against Pelicans

Recommended Video:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Lakers have ruled out forward Anthony Davis and guard Alex Caruso for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

The Lakers said Davis, who played his first seven seasons in New Orleans, has a sore right knee. Caruso has a sore right hamstring.

Both players started Saturday night in the Lakers' 105-88 loss at Memphis, but Davis played 10 fewer minutes than usual and Caruso played just 20:33.

The Lakers also were without Troy Daniels, who was waived shortly before Sunday's game. Los Angeles listed Danny Green and Avery Bradley as starters alongside LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans said reserve shooting guard JJ Redick, who left Friday night's victory over Cleveland early with a left hamstring injury, has been diagnosed with a strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports