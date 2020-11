Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26

Las Vegas 7 7 14 3 — 31 L.A. Chargers 0 17 3 6 — 26

First Quarter

Las_Booker 23 run (Carlson kick), 4:42. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Jacobs 10 run; Carr 19 pass to Richard on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 7, L.A. Chargers 0.

Second Quarter

LAC_Ballage 5 run (Badgley kick), 13:24. Drive: 13 plays, 81 yards, 6:18. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 19; Herbert 11 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-4; Herbert 17 pass to Allen; Herbert 13 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-6; Ballage 14 run; Herbert 3 run on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 7, L.A. Chargers 7.

Las_Jacobs 14 run (Carlson kick), 5:34. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Ruggs 10 run. Las Vegas 14, L.A. Chargers 7.

LAC_Allen 27 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :19. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:15. Key Plays: Herbert 10 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-7; Herbert 21 pass to Williams; Herbert 16 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-16. Las Vegas 14, L.A. Chargers 14.

LAC_FG Badgley 45, :05. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:03. L.A. Chargers 17, Las Vegas 14.

Third Quarter

Las_Agholor 45 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 13:18. Drive: 4 plays, 55 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Richard kick return to Las Vegas 45; Jacobs 10 run. Las Vegas 21, L.A. Chargers 17.

Las_Waller 2 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Carr 53 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-4; Carr 12 run on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 28, L.A. Chargers 17.

LAC_FG Badgley 29, 4:19. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 27; Kelley 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Herbert 50 pass to T.Johnson. Las Vegas 28, L.A. Chargers 20.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Nabers 4 pass from Herbert (run failed), 9:04. Drive: 12 plays, 82 yards, 5:47. Key Plays: Herbert 10 pass to Allen; Herbert 23 pass to Williams; Herbert 12 pass to Kelley; Littleton 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-9. Las Vegas 28, L.A. Chargers 26.

Las_FG Carlson 31, 4:37. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Carr 10 pass to Agholor; Carr 5 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26.

A_0.

___

Las LAC FIRST DOWNS 16 26 Rushing 10 6 Passing 6 18 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-10 7-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 320 440 Total Plays 50 75 Avg Gain 6.4 5.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 160 128 Rushes 26 31 Avg per rush 6.2 4.1 NET YARDS PASSING 160 312 Sacked-Yds lost 1-5 2-14 Gross-Yds passing 165 326 Completed-Att. 13-23 28-42 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.7 7.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-3 6-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 4-37.5 3-48.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 101 70 Punt Returns 2-25 2-0 Kickoff Returns 2-76 3-70 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 2-10 5-45 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:16 34:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Booker 8-68, Jacobs 14-65, Carr 2-14, Ruggs 1-10, Richard 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Ballage 15-69, Kelley 9-28, Herbert 5-24, Reed 2-7.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 13-23-0-165. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 28-42-0-326.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 5-22, Renfrow 2-60, Agholor 2-55, Richard 1-19, Ingold 1-6, Jacobs 1-3, Witten 1-0. L.A. Chargers, Allen 9-103, Williams 5-81, Kelley 5-31, Henry 4-33, Ballage 2-15, Johnson 1-50, Guyton 1-9, Nabers 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, Renfrow 2-25. L.A. Chargers, Hill 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Richard 2-76. L.A. Chargers, Reed 3-70.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Kwiatkoski 10-3-0, Joyner 6-6-0, Littleton 5-3-0, Abram 5-2-0, Johnson 3-3-0, Hankins 3-1-0, Harris 2-2-0, Ferrell 2-1-0, Lawson 2-1-0, Morrow 2-1-0, Crosby 1-5-1, Collins 1-2-0, Nassib 1-1-1, Heath 1-1-0, Robertson 1-0-0, Ross 0-1-0. L.A. Chargers, Adderley 5-0-0, Jenkins 4-2-0, Davis 4-0-0, Ingram 3-2-0, White 3-2-0, Murray 2-2-0, Joseph 2-1-0, Jones 1-3-0, Perryman 1-2-0, Campbell 1-1-0, Tillery 1-0-1, Hayward 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Square 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. L.A. Chargers, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Chargers, Badgley 48.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ John Jenkins, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.