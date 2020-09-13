Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 5:04 1-1 2-2 0-1 0 0 5
Wilson 30:05 9-18 5-8 1-7 2 4 23
Swords 16:56 0-3 3-4 5-8 1 2 3
Allen 13:43 1-2 0-1 0-0 2 2 2
McBride 30:51 3-11 2-2 1-1 1 3 10
Hamby 32:35 8-15 3-4 1-7 8 1 23
Robinson 27:43 6-9 1-4 0-6 4 3 13
Young 25:53 1-4 2-2 0-5 5 3 4
Rodgers 16:46 1-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 3
Cannon 0:24 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 30-69 18-27 8-37 25 19 86

Percentages: FG .435, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Hamby 4-6, McBride 2-5, McCoughtry 1-1, Rodgers 1-5, Allen 0-1, Young 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Robinson).

Turnovers: 9 (McBride 2, McCoughtry 2, Allen, Hamby, Robinson, Swords, Wilson).

Steals: 4 (Hamby 2, Wilson 2).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 31:07 6-9 0-0 2-7 3 2 16
Russell 31:46 1-7 1-3 2-11 0 0 3
Howard 25:54 3-7 1-2 2-7 2 4 8
Canada 27:07 3-10 3-3 2-5 5 1 9
Loyd 34:56 9-21 10-12 0-0 4 3 30
Magbegor 16:18 3-6 0-0 0-1 0 5 6
Whitcomb 14:14 2-8 0-0 0-2 1 3 5
Prince 12:48 3-5 0-0 1-2 3 1 7
Langhorne 5:50 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200:00 30-73 15-20 9-35 19 19 84

Percentages: FG .411, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Clark 4-6, Loyd 2-7, Prince 1-1, Howard 1-3, Whitcomb 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Russell 2, Loyd, Magbegor).

Turnovers: 11 (Whitcomb 3, Canada 2, Langhorne 2, Clark, Loyd, Prince, Russell).

Steals: 5 (Canada 2, Langhorne, Loyd, Whitcomb).

Technical Fouls: None..

Las Vegas 20 26 18 22 86
Seattle 27 17 22 18 84

T_2:03.